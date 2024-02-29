FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,129 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTII traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,761. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

