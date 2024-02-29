FY2023 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Reduced by Desjardins

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.