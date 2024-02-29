FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.39) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.20). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.51) per share.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

