FY2024 EPS Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Lowered by HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

