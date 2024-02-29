Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 101.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 152,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

