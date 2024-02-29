Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,748 shares of company stock worth $5,857,730. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IT opened at $465.69 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

