Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

NYSE:GTES opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

