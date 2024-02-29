GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

GEHC opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

