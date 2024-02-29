General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Gerald Johnson Sells 15,190 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GM opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

