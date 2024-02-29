General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 8,026.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.