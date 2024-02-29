George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.713 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

WN stock opened at C$178.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$184.42. The stock has a market cap of C$24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$170.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.31.

In other news, Director William Downe purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00. Also, Director William Downe acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. Insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,284,263 in the last three months. 58.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$197.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

