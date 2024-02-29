Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,957 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of Global Payments worth $34,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.4 %

GPN opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

