Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.35

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 103404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -195.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

