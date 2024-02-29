Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.34

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 159913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.