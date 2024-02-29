Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.34

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.32, with a volume of 159913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
