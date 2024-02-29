Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1717 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Gold Fields has raised its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years. Gold Fields has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Fields will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 206,791 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 497,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 310,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

