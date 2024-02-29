GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 129.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,915 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.23% of GoPro worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

GoPro stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 462,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

