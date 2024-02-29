Gordon James Bell Purchases 20,000 Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00.

CS stock opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.40 and a 52-week high of C$7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

