Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,219 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.27.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.40. The company had a trading volume of 241,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.47 and a 12 month high of $195.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource
In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
