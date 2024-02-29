Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 358,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,487. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

