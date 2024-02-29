Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

