Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $748.74. 551,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $694.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $752.56.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

