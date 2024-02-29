Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Polaris by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 536.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Polaris Stock Up 0.9 %

PII traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.03. 96,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,798. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

