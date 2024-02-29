Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 140.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

PM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 796,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,197. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.