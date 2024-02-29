Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 963.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 95,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 86,134 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $411,000. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 17.5% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 448.3% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.96. 800,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.24. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.