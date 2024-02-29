Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $9.09 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.72. The stock had a trading volume of 295,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $347.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

