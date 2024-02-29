Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,018. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5,348.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $338.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

