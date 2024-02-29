Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,954 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $425.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

