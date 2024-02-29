Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,687 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,596,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MSM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

