Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.4 %

BRO traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $84.47. The company had a trading volume of 242,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.