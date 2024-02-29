Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,947,000 after buying an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after buying an additional 427,181 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 255,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

