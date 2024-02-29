Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,389 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after acquiring an additional 548,995 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile



Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

