Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Holdings Decreased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,090 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Granite Ridge Resources worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRNT. Barclays PLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden purchased 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of GRNT stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 78,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,591. The firm has a market cap of $827.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.13. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

