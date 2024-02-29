Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) EVP Joseph P. Yost Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.1 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

