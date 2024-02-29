Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

CBULF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,462. Gratomic has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

