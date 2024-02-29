Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
CBULF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,462. Gratomic has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
About Gratomic
