Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Greif worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Greif by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Greif by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Greif by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Greif Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

