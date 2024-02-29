Griffin Securities Comments on TechnipFMC plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTI. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.64 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after purchasing an additional 308,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.