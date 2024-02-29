Grin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 29th. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,788.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00131529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00491929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00048342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00223124 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00046973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00134101 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

