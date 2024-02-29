Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.02 (LON:GR1T)

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance

Shares of GR1T stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.62, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £105.54 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.39. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a one year low of GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.42).

Get Grit Real Estate Income Group alerts:

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multinational tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.