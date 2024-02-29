Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

TSE GCG.A opened at C$52.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$36.98 and a 52-week high of C$52.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.18%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

