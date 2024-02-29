Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

