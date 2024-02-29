HC Wainwright Increases CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $27.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.22.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

