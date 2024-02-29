HC Wainwright Weighs in on Alector, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Alector in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Alector Price Performance

ALEC stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Alector has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alector by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alector by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Alector by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

