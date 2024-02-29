HC Wainwright Weighs in on Arvinas, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.