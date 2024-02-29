Head-To-Head Analysis: CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) vs. Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompoSecure and Prairie Operating’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.02 $18.66 million $0.88 5.51 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CompoSecure and Prairie Operating, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 1 5 0 2.83 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 118.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 4.62% -9.52% 45.78% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57%

Summary

CompoSecure beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

