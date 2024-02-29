HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $201.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HEICO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock opened at $190.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.60. HEICO has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

