Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 120.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after acquiring an additional 882,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,801,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.52. 559,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.95. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

