Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.64

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.64 and last traded at $82.64, with a volume of 15636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $960.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

