Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIMS has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

HIMS opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,391,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,402 shares of company stock worth $3,935,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

