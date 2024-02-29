HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Insider Purchases A$32,781.00 in Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider Isaac(Zac) Fried purchased 4,683 shares of HMC Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.00 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of A$32,781.00 ($21,425.49).
HMC Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.
HMC Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. HMC Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
HMC Capital Company Profile
HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
