HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $43.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. HNI has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HNI will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. HNI’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 96,817 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HNI by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,131 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

See Also

